Members of the 130th Airlift Wing, assigned to the 130th Mission Support Group, receive annual CBRN and marksmanship training at Camp W. G. Williams, Bluffdale, Utah, June 9-11, 2025. This training required members to learn and operate in a simulated deployed environment to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 14:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967004
|VIRIN:
|250612-Z-KF734-1001
|PIN:
|000000
|Filename:
|DOD_111077960
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 130th Mission Support Group trains in Utah, by SrA Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.