    130th Mission Support Group trains in Utah

    BLUFFDALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 130th Airlift Wing, assigned to the 130th Mission Support Group, receive annual CBRN and marksmanship training at Camp W. G. Williams, Bluffdale, Utah, June 9-11, 2025. This training required members to learn and operate in a simulated deployed environment to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 14:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967004
    VIRIN: 250612-Z-KF734-1001
    PIN: 000000
    Filename: DOD_111077960
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US

    WVANG
    130AW

