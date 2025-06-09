Memorial Day 2025 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967001" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, hosted by Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp, commanding general of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, May 26, 2025. The annual event honors U.S. service members who gave their lives in defense of the nation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano)