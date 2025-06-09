Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day 2025 B-Roll

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, hosted by Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp, commanding general of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, May 26, 2025. The annual event honors U.S. service members who gave their lives in defense of the nation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967001
    VIRIN: 250526-A-OT114-6609
    Filename: DOD_111077893
    Length: 00:07:57
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day 2025 B-Roll, by SSG Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    featurehighlight
    armynewswire

