President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, hosted by Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp, commanding general of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, May 26, 2025. The annual event honors U.S. service members who gave their lives in defense of the nation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 16:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967001
|VIRIN:
|250526-A-OT114-6609
|Filename:
|DOD_111077893
|Length:
|00:07:57
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Memorial Day 2025 B-Roll, by SSG Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
