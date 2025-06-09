Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 250th Birthday Parade B-Roll

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    U.S. Army Soldiers, including those in historical and modern uniforms, participate in the Army’s 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The parade featured approximately 6,700 Soldiers, 150 vehicles—including M1A2 Abrams tanks and Stryker armored vehicles—50 aircraft, 34 horses, two mules, and one dog. Soldiers marched alongside equipment and vehicles from key eras of Army history, showcasing how the force has evolved since 1775 in 250 years of continuous service to the nation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967000
    VIRIN: 250614-A-OT114-7959
    Filename: DOD_111077883
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

