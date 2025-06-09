Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW travels to Finland for Atlantic Trident 25

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing prepare to participate in exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 13, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 ensures NATO Allies stand together in support of a safe, stable, and secure Euro-Atlantic region by increasing warfighting capabilities, maintaining readiness, and refining operational integration. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966996
    VIRIN: 250613-F-XA271-1001
    Filename: DOD_111077535
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW travels to Finland for Atlantic Trident 25, by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Atlantic Trident 25, 100th ARW, AT25, EUCOM, USAFE

