U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing prepare to participate in exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 13, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 ensures NATO Allies stand together in support of a safe, stable, and secure Euro-Atlantic region by increasing warfighting capabilities, maintaining readiness, and refining operational integration. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 12:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966996
|VIRIN:
|250613-F-XA271-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111077535
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 100th ARW travels to Finland for Atlantic Trident 25, by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.