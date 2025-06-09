31 Seconds with 31st MEU | Maritime Raid Force

A video highlighting the capabilities of Maritime Raid Force with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the Indo-Pacific, May, 25, 2025. The MRF reports directly to the MEU commander, acting as the eyes, ears and trigger finger in the battlespace, facilitating a wide array of operations and mission sets. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alora Finigan)
05.24.2025
06.15.2025
Series
966995
250525-M-MI274-1001
DOD_111077511
00:00:31
INDO-PACIFIC, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|0
|0
