U.S. Army Soldiers, heavy equipment including M1A2 Abrams tanks and light vehicles including Stryker armored vehicles merge during the 250th Army Birthday Parade June 14, 2025 at Washington D.C., June 14, 2025. The parade recognized the Army’s 250 years of continuous service with marching units, ceremonial elements, and historical displays from every major era. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)
|06.13.2025
|06.15.2025 01:51
|B-Roll
|966993
|250614-A-XS985-1001
|DOD_111077400
|00:02:48
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
This work, Army celebrates 250th birthday, by SGT Bernabe Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
