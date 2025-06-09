Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army celebrates 250th birthday

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    U.S. Army Soldiers, heavy equipment including M1A2 Abrams tanks and light vehicles including Stryker armored vehicles merge during the 250th Army Birthday Parade June 14, 2025 at Washington D.C., June 14, 2025. The parade recognized the Army’s 250 years of continuous service with marching units, ceremonial elements, and historical displays from every major era. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 01:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966993
    VIRIN: 250614-A-XS985-1001
    Filename: DOD_111077400
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army celebrates 250th birthday, by SGT Bernabe Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    Army 250th Birthday
    Army Birthday Parade
    #army250

