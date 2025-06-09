3ID Soldiers In The Army's 250th Birthday Parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966992" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participate in the Army's 250th Birthday Parade in Washington D.C. June 14, 2025. The US Army's 250th birthday celebration honors the sacrifices, achievements, and true spirit of American warriors through three distinct categories: Heroes, Legacy & Nostalgia. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Herrera)