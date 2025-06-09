3ID Soldiers In The Army's 250th Birthday Parade

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participate in the Army's 250th Birthday Parade in Washington D.C. June 14, 2025. The US Army's 250th birthday celebration honors the sacrifices, achievements, and true spirit of American warriors through three distinct categories: Heroes, Legacy & Nostalgia. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Herrera)
|06.14.2025
|06.15.2025 11:28
|B-Roll
|966992
|250614-A-SA954-1716
|1
|DOD_111077398
|00:01:18
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|2
|2
