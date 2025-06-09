Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3ID Soldiers In The Army's 250th Birthday Parade

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participate in the Army's 250th Birthday Parade in Washington D.C. June 14, 2025. The US Army's 250th birthday celebration honors the sacrifices, achievements, and true spirit of American warriors through three distinct categories: Heroes, Legacy & Nostalgia. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Herrera)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 11:28
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

