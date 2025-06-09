Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. James G. Osowski

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Soldiers, family members, and distinguished guests gathered at the March Air Reserve Base Parade Field today June 14, 2025, to witness the 304th Sustainment Brigade change of command ceremony, as Col. James G. Osowski relinquished command to Col. Leopold K. Karanikolas. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 01:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966991
    VIRIN: 250614-A-PK275-2443
    Filename: DOD_111077348
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. James G. Osowski, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

