    Army celebrates 250th birthday

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    Soldiers march in the 250th Army Birthday Parade at Washington D.C., June 14th, 2025. The parade included Soldiers in historical and modern uniforms, marching alongside equipment and vehicles from key eras of Army history to represent how the force has evolved since 1775. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 02:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966989
    VIRIN: 250614-A-TX409-1001
    Filename: DOD_111077336
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Army 250th Birthday
    Army Birthday Parade
    #army250

