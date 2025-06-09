Soldiers march in the 250th Army Birthday Parade at Washington D.C., June 14th, 2025. The parade included Soldiers in historical and modern uniforms, marching alongside equipment and vehicles from key eras of Army history to represent how the force has evolved since 1775. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 02:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966989
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-TX409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111077336
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army celebrates 250th birthday, by SSG Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.