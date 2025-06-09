Soldiers with the 42nd Infantry Division, New York Army National Guard, march along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C., during a parade honoring the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, June 14, 2025. More than 600 Army and Air National Guard members took part in the parade and related birthday activities along the National Mall, both as participants in the parade and in behind-the-scenes roles such as manning traffic control points, crowd management and security operations. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 23:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966984
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-TA175-2171
|Filename:
|DOD_111077057
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Guard Members March in Army's 250th Parade, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.