Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guard Members March in Army's 250th Parade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with the 42nd Infantry Division, New York Army National Guard, march along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C., during a parade honoring the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, June 14, 2025. More than 600 Army and Air National Guard members took part in the parade and related birthday activities along the National Mall, both as participants in the parade and in behind-the-scenes roles such as manning traffic control points, crowd management and security operations. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 23:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966984
    VIRIN: 250614-A-TA175-2171
    Filename: DOD_111077057
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard Members March in Army's 250th Parade, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army250, National Guard Bureau, National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download