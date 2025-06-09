Guard Members March in Army's 250th Parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 42nd Infantry Division, New York Army National Guard, march along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C., during a parade honoring the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, June 14, 2025. More than 600 Army and Air National Guard members took part in the parade and related birthday activities along the National Mall, both as participants in the parade and in behind-the-scenes roles such as manning traffic control points, crowd management and security operations. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes)