    B-Roll of the NASDAQ Philadelphia Stock Exchange opening bell ceremony

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ashton Empty 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Lieutenant Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, commanding general of U.S. Army Special Operations Command, and 1st Lt. Alma Cooper, current Miss USA and a community outreach officer with U.S. Army Recruiting Command, participate in the Nasdaq Opening Bell-Ringing Ceremony celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday in Philadelphia June 13, 2025. The Army was born in Philadelphia and recognizes the support and sacrifices the city has provided for 250 years in support of freedom. The Army was born in Philadelphia, and the Army recognizes the support and sacrifices the city has provided for 250 years in support of freedom. The U.S. Army executed several outreach events to enhance public awareness of the Army mission and to help the community celebrate the Army's 250th birthday starting with the NASDAQ opening bell ringing ceremony at the Philadelphia Stock Exchange, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania June 13, 2025.

