Lieutenant Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, commanding general of U.S. Army Special Operations Command, and 1st Lt. Alma Cooper, current Miss USA and a community outreach officer with U.S. Army Recruiting Command, participate in the Nasdaq Opening Bell-Ringing Ceremony celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday in Philadelphia June 13, 2025. The Army was born in Philadelphia and recognizes the support and sacrifices the city has provided for 250 years in support of freedom. The Army was born in Philadelphia, and the Army recognizes the support and sacrifices the city has provided for 250 years in support of freedom. The U.S. Army executed several outreach events to enhance public awareness of the Army mission and to help the community celebrate the Army's 250th birthday starting with the NASDAQ opening bell ringing ceremony at the Philadelphia Stock Exchange, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania June 13, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 15:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966982
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-XI191-7031
|Filename:
|DOD_111077035
|Length:
|00:13:27
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll of the NASDAQ Philadelphia Stock Exchange opening bell ceremony, by SGT Ashton Empty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
