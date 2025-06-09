Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers kick off 250th Army Birthday Parade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jude Vogel 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    U.S. Army Soldiers prepare to participate in the 250th Army Birthday Parade June 14, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. The parade featured approximately 6,700 Soldiers, 150 vehicles, 50 aircrafts, 34 horses, two mules and one dog to highlight the Army’s 250 years of service to the nation. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 23:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966972
    VIRIN: 250614-A-UY468-3377
    Filename: DOD_111076958
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers kick off 250th Army Birthday Parade, by PFC Jude Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #army250
    Army 250th Birthday
    Army Birthday Parade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download