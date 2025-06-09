U.S. Army Soldiers prepare to participate in the 250th Army Birthday Parade June 14, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. The parade featured approximately 6,700 Soldiers, 150 vehicles, 50 aircrafts, 34 horses, two mules and one dog to highlight the Army’s 250 years of service to the nation. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 23:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966972
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-UY468-3377
|Filename:
|DOD_111076958
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers kick off 250th Army Birthday Parade, by PFC Jude Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.