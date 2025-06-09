B-Roll of the opening ceremony of Khaan Quest 2025 on June 14, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolia Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army b-roll package by Staff. Sgt. Tristan Moore)
|06.14.2025
|06.14.2025 19:49
|B-Roll
|00:01:53
|FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
This work, [Khaan Quest 2025] Khaan Quest kicks off with an opening ceremony, by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
