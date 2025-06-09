Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    [Khaan Quest 2025] Khaan Quest kicks off with an opening ceremony

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    B-Roll of the opening ceremony of Khaan Quest 2025 on June 14, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolia Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army b-roll package by Staff. Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 19:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966966
    VIRIN: 250614-A-PR546-4142
    Filename: DOD_111076731
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, [Khaan Quest 2025] Khaan Quest kicks off with an opening ceremony, by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KhaanQuest25, Readiness, FreeandOpenIndoPacific, Partnership

