Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard responds to flooding 30-foot sailing vessel with two aboard in Grand Traverse Bay, Michigan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAND TRAVERSE BAY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Traverse City flies to the scene of a flooding 30-foot sailing vessel with two people aboard in Grand Traverse Bay, Michigan, Saturday. The helicopter crew was deployed after Sector Northern Great Lakes command center received the initial report at 9:22 a.m. After assisting in stabilizing the 30-foot vessel, Station Charlevoix escorted the vessel back to Sutton Bay Marina. Training between different units such as air stations with stations, allow for a quick and effective response when multiple crews and assets are required. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Traverse City)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 18:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966964
    VIRIN: 250614-G-G0109-1004
    Filename: DOD_111076684
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: GRAND TRAVERSE BAY, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download