U.S. Coast Guard responds to flooding 30-foot sailing vessel with two aboard in Grand Traverse Bay, Michigan

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Traverse City flies to the scene of a flooding 30-foot sailing vessel with two people aboard in Grand Traverse Bay, Michigan, Saturday. The helicopter crew was deployed after Sector Northern Great Lakes command center received the initial report at 9:22 a.m. After assisting in stabilizing the 30-foot vessel, Station Charlevoix escorted the vessel back to Sutton Bay Marina. Training between different units such as air stations with stations, allow for a quick and effective response when multiple crews and assets are required. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Traverse City)