7th Engineer Brigade works with Romanian and Italian soldiers in Saber Guardian 25

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, conduct a wet gap crossing for exercise Saber Guardian 25 in Frecatei, Romania, alongside Romanian and Italian soldiers, June 13, 2025. Saber Guardian 25 is an exercise co-led by the Romanian Joint Force Command and U.S. Army Europe that is designed to improve the integration of multinational combat forces and interoperability, enabling Allies and forces to operate together, allowing them to communicate more effectively through shared procedures creating war ready Soldiers ready to defend on any front. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 16:47
|Video Productions
|Location:
|RO
