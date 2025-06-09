U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, conduct a wet gap crossing for Saber Guardian 25 alongside Italian and Romanian soldiers, Frecatei, Romania, June 13, 2025. Exercises like this enable the U.S. Army to operate at new ports while also rehearsing the deployment and integration of U.S. military combat equipment throughout Europe, ensuring that the U.S. Army is always ready to support and defend NATO allies and partner forces across all domains. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 14:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966939
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-RE759-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111076341
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Reel: U.S. Soldiers Conduct Wet Gap Crossing for Saber Guardian 25, by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS
