Saber Guardian 25: 12th CAB conducts aerial gunnery exercise

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a platoon live fire exercise in AH-64E Apache helicopters during Exercise Saber Guardian 25 at the Cincu Training Area, Romania, June 11, 2025. 12th CAB provides V Corps with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting combat power across the European and African areas of responsibility. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)