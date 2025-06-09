Members of the District of Columbia National Guard Land Component Command took a moment to record personal Father’s Day messages to their loved ones on Jun. 4, 2025 in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. Even while serving in uniform, these messages captured the strength of family ties and the emotional side of military life, reminding us that no matter the distance or the mission, those connections remain just as strong. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Noel Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 12:27
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|966931
|VIRIN:
|250604-Z-UG850-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111076107
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Father's Day, by SGT Noel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.