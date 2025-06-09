video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the District of Columbia National Guard Land Component Command took a moment to record personal Father’s Day messages to their loved ones on Jun. 4, 2025 in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. Even while serving in uniform, these messages captured the strength of family ties and the emotional side of military life, reminding us that no matter the distance or the mission, those connections remain just as strong. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Noel Williams)