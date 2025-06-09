Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Father's Day

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Noel Williams 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the District of Columbia National Guard Land Component Command took a moment to record personal Father’s Day messages to their loved ones on Jun. 4, 2025 in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. Even while serving in uniform, these messages captured the strength of family ties and the emotional side of military life, reminding us that no matter the distance or the mission, those connections remain just as strong. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Noel Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 12:27
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 966931
    VIRIN: 250604-Z-UG850-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111076107
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

