The District of Columbia National Guard conducts a culminating training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., on June 9, 2025. The event simulates operations in an austere deployed environment, bringing together multiple units and testing the skills developed throughout their annual training.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 12:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966929
|VIRIN:
|250609-Z-XW610-1049
|Filename:
|DOD_111076030
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tough Terrain: D.C. Guard’s Final Exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, by SPC Carrol Walter Hughes IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.