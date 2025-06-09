Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tough Terrain: D.C. Guard’s Final Exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    The District of Columbia National Guard conducts a culminating training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., on June 9, 2025. The event simulates operations in an austere deployed environment, bringing together multiple units and testing the skills developed throughout their annual training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966929
    VIRIN: 250609-Z-XW610-1049
    Filename: DOD_111076030
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tough Terrain: D.C. Guard’s Final Exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, by SPC Carrol Walter Hughes IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DCNG, Readiness Exercise, Annual Training, Military Police, Finance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download