Costume Fitting for Army 250th Birthday Parade

Chaplin 1st Lt. Trevor Pearsall is fitted for a Revolutionary War costume, June 12, 2025 that he will wear during the Army 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C. on June 14, 2025. The US Army's 250th Birthday Celebration will honor the sacrifices, achievements, and true spirit of American warriors through three distinct categories: Heroes, Legacy & Nostalgia. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera/ released)