Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Costume Fitting for Army 250th Birthday Parade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Chaplin 1st Lt. Trevor Pearsall is fitted for a Revolutionary War costume, June 12, 2025 that he will wear during the Army 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C. on June 14, 2025. The US Army's 250th Birthday Celebration will honor the sacrifices, achievements, and true spirit of American warriors through three distinct categories: Heroes, Legacy & Nostalgia. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera/ released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 14:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966920
    VIRIN: 250612-A-SA954-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_111075759
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Costume Fitting for Army 250th Birthday Parade, by SGT Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parade
    #Birthday
    #army250birthday
    #WashingtonDC
    #usarmybirthday
    #Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download