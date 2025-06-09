Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers conduct ruck march to celebrate Army’s 250th birthday

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers participated in a ruck march in Salem, Oregon, June 13, 2025, to commemorate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday. The event began at the Maj. Gen. George White building and was led by State Chaplain Col. Jacob Scott. Soldiers wore civilian physical training attire and carried rucks with training weight, rotating through heavier “coupons” to promote teamwork and communication. The event emphasized physical readiness, unit cohesion and the Army’s long-standing tradition of service.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 09:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966919
    VIRIN: 250613-Z-ZJ128-1001
    PIN: 250613
    Filename: DOD_111075752
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers conduct ruck march to celebrate Army’s 250th birthday, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

