Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers conduct ruck march to celebrate Army’s 250th birthday

Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers participated in a ruck march in Salem, Oregon, June 13, 2025, to commemorate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday. The event began at the Maj. Gen. George White building and was led by State Chaplain Col. Jacob Scott. Soldiers wore civilian physical training attire and carried rucks with training weight, rotating through heavier “coupons” to promote teamwork and communication. The event emphasized physical readiness, unit cohesion and the Army’s long-standing tradition of service.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
