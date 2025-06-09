Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PPDR Mission Brings Relief to Buncombe County Cemetery

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Following Hurricane Helene, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews supported Private Property Debris Removal at a historic Black cemetery in Buncombe County, North Carolina, June 13, 2025. The work helped restore safe access for families and ensured this meaningful community space could continue to be visited (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 08:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966917
    VIRIN: 250613-A-FB511-4838
    Filename: DOD_111075685
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, PPDR Mission Brings Relief to Buncombe County Cemetery, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response

