B-Roll: U.S. Soldiers Conduct an Award Ceremony for Saber Guardian 25

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, participate in an award ceremony after the wet gap crossing for Saber Guardian 25, Frecatei, Romania, June 13, 2025, with remarks by Romanian Brig. Gen. Adrian Popescu, 9th Mechanized Brigade commander. Exercises like this enable the U.S. Army to operate at new ports while also rehearsing the deployment and integration of U.S. military combat equipment throughout Europe, ensuring that the U.S. Army is always ready to support and defend NATO allies and partner forces across all domains. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 03:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966911
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-RE759-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111075643
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
