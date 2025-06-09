B-Roll: U.S. Soldiers Conduct an Award Ceremony for Saber Guardian 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, participate in an award ceremony after the wet gap crossing for Saber Guardian 25, Frecatei, Romania, June 13, 2025, with remarks by Romanian Brig. Gen. Adrian Popescu, 9th Mechanized Brigade commander. Exercises like this enable the U.S. Army to operate at new ports while also rehearsing the deployment and integration of U.S. military combat equipment throughout Europe, ensuring that the U.S. Army is always ready to support and defend NATO allies and partner forces across all domains. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)