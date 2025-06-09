Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard Prepared to Support Army’s 250th Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    Maj. Matthew Gordon, commander of the 165th Military Police Battalion, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, shares his perspective on supporting the 250th U.S. Army Birthday celebration scheduled for June 14, 2025, at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 21:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 966900
    VIRIN: 250612-Z-IC909-1003
    Filename: DOD_111075392
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Prepared to Support Army’s 250th Birthday, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download