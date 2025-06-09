1-507TH PIR BASIC AIRBORNE COURSE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Airborne Students, assigned to Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, attends the Army's Basic Airborne Course at Fort Benning, GA., June 8-12, 2025. The Basic Airborne Course is a three week course where Soldiers from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces are trained in basic paratrooper techniques and focuses on developing leadership, self-confidence, and aggression through physical and mental conditioning, preparing Soldiers for parachute operations in combat.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner, SSG Keith Thornburgh, SSG Eric Kestner, and SPC Kelsey Kollar)