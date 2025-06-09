Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-507TH PIR BASIC AIRBORNE COURSE

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Airborne Students, assigned to Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, attends the Army's Basic Airborne Course at Fort Benning, GA., June 8-12, 2025. The Basic Airborne Course is a three week course where Soldiers from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces are trained in basic paratrooper techniques and focuses on developing leadership, self-confidence, and aggression through physical and mental conditioning, preparing Soldiers for parachute operations in combat.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner, SSG Keith Thornburgh, SSG Eric Kestner, and SPC Kelsey Kollar)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 21:36
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

    Airborne
    507th parachute infantry regiment
    Basic Airborne Course at Fort Benning

