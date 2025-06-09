Nexus Rising 25-1 ERPSS Tent Build

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 349th Air Mobility Wing set up an En-Route Patient Staging System during Exercise Nexus Rising 25-1 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 9, 2025. The exercise evaluated the proficiency of Airmen’s performance during a high-intensity conflict scenario to support 349th AMW operations, objectives and core mission tasks. An ERPSS is a flexible, modular patient staging system able to operate across the spectrum of scenarios such as military operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, and defense support to civil authorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)