    Nexus Rising 25-1 ERPSS Tent Build

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 349th Air Mobility Wing set up an En-Route Patient Staging System during Exercise Nexus Rising 25-1 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 9, 2025. The exercise evaluated the proficiency of Airmen’s performance during a high-intensity conflict scenario to support 349th AMW operations, objectives and core mission tasks. An ERPSS is a flexible, modular patient staging system able to operate across the spectrum of scenarios such as military operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, and defense support to civil authorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    349th Air Mobility Wing
    ERPSS
    En-Route Patient Staging System
    content collection week
    Nexus Rising 25-01

