Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band plays during 2025 Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, Part 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Army Reserve's 204th Army Band of Fort Snelling, Minn., play a song June 13, 2025, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis., during the 2025 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration. The band played two sets during the event. The event also included a cake-cutting and free lunch. (U.S Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 17:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966879
    VIRIN: 250613-A-OK556-4332
    Filename: DOD_111075037
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band plays during 2025 Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, Part 3, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Army Reserve, 204th Army Band, IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download