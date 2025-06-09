2025 New Jersey Best Warrior

Soldiers demonstrate their adaptiveness, resilience, lethality, and readiness in New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 1, 2025. During the competition, the Eight Soldiers and five noncommissioned officers, along with four soldiers from the Republic of Albania and the Republic of Cyprus – New Jersey’s State Partnership Program partners – will compete April 29-May 2, 2025, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to challenge seven other states’ winners at the Region I Best Warrior Competition at New Hampshire National Guard Army Pembroke Regional Training Institute, Pembroke, New Hampshire, May 19-23, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Hayes)
|05.04.2025
|06.13.2025 17:03
|Video Productions
|966877
|250504-Z-PJ092-1001
|DOD_111075029
|00:01:27
|BURLINGTON, NEW JERSEY, US
|1
|1
