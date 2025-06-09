2025 New Jersey Best Warrior

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers demonstrate their adaptiveness, resilience, lethality, and readiness in New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 1, 2025. During the competition, the Eight Soldiers and five noncommissioned officers, along with four soldiers from the Republic of Albania and the Republic of Cyprus – New Jersey’s State Partnership Program partners – will compete April 29-May 2, 2025, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to challenge seven other states’ winners at the Region I Best Warrior Competition at New Hampshire National Guard Army Pembroke Regional Training Institute, Pembroke, New Hampshire, May 19-23, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Hayes)