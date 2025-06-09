Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 New Jersey Best Warrior

    BURLINGTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Michael Hayes 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers demonstrate their adaptiveness, resilience, lethality, and readiness in New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 1, 2025. During the competition, the Eight Soldiers and five noncommissioned officers, along with four soldiers from the Republic of Albania and the Republic of Cyprus – New Jersey’s State Partnership Program partners – will compete April 29-May 2, 2025, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to challenge seven other states’ winners at the Region I Best Warrior Competition at New Hampshire National Guard Army Pembroke Regional Training Institute, Pembroke, New Hampshire, May 19-23, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Hayes)

