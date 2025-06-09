Memphis's part in the United States Army 250

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



.videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966874" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

U.S. Army soldiers, with the 340th Public Affairs and 467th Engineer Battalion, create an Army 250th Birthday, at NAS Mid South in Millington, Tennessee, on June 13, 2025. The video does a brief history on Memphis’s part of Army history. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)