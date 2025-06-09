Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memphis's part in the United States Army 250

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers, with the 340th Public Affairs and 467th Engineer Battalion, create an Army 250th Birthday, at NAS Mid South in Millington, Tennessee, on June 13, 2025. The video does a brief history on Memphis’s part of Army history. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 16:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966874
    VIRIN: 250614-A-LO422-4260
    Filename: DOD_111074983
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memphis's part in the United States Army 250, by SSG Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    467th Engineer Battalion
    81RD
    #ARMY250
    #Memphis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download