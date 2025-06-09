Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band plays during 2025 Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, Part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Army Reserve's 204th Army Band of Fort Snelling, Minn., play a song June 13, 2025, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis., during the 2025 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration. The band played two sets during the event. The event also included a cake-cutting and free lunch. (U.S Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)