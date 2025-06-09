Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    647th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management conduct a CBRN course.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management section conduct a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear course on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 29, 2025. The course served as a readiness refresher, covering proper wear of CBRN gear, post-attack reconnaissance team sweeps, and seal integrity checks.. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966864
    VIRIN: 250529-F-NW874-1001
    Filename: DOD_111074855
    Length: 00:15:40
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management conduct a CBRN course., by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Pearl - Harbor Hickam

