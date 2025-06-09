U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management section conduct a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear course on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 29, 2025. The course served as a readiness refresher, covering proper wear of CBRN gear, post-attack reconnaissance team sweeps, and seal integrity checks.. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 18:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966864
|VIRIN:
|250529-F-NW874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111074855
|Length:
|00:15:40
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management conduct a CBRN course., by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.