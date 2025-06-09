Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant receives the Commanding General’s Cowbell Award for improvements to F-35 maintenance equipment

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. William Sullivan, from Wisconsin, an airframes mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501, receives a Cowbell Award for developing a metal shield for the maintainers' portable maintenance aids at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, June 5, 2025. The Cowbell Award is given by the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) commanding general to recognize Marines and Sailors who actively seek out and implement improvements that enhance the overall effectiveness of the 2nd MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 16:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966862
    VIRIN: 250613-M-NT273-1001
    Filename: DOD_111074783
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant receives the Commanding General’s Cowbell Award for improvements to F-35 maintenance equipment, by LCpl Orlanys Diaz Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    award
    recognition
    2D MAW
    cowbell
    F-35
    HumanInterest

