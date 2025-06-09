U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. William Sullivan, from Wisconsin, an airframes mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501, receives a Cowbell Award for developing a metal shield for the maintainers' portable maintenance aids at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, June 5, 2025. The Cowbell Award is given by the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) commanding general to recognize Marines and Sailors who actively seek out and implement improvements that enhance the overall effectiveness of the 2nd MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 16:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966862
|VIRIN:
|250613-M-NT273-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111074783
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant receives the Commanding General’s Cowbell Award for improvements to F-35 maintenance equipment, by LCpl Orlanys Diaz Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.