Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon gives opening remarks June 13, 2025, during the 2025 Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, Wis. The post celebrated the Army’s 250th Birthday with a morning run and a free lunch for the post community. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|06.13.2025
|06.13.2025 15:18
|B-Roll
|966854
|250613-A-OK556-2926
|DOD_111074611
|00:02:00
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|1
|1
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison leader gives opening remarks for 2025 Army Birthday Celebration, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
