    Fort McCoy Garrison leader gives opening remarks for 2025 Army Birthday Celebration

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon gives opening remarks June 13, 2025, during the 2025 Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, Wis. The post celebrated the Army’s 250th Birthday with a morning run and a free lunch for the post community. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

