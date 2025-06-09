Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    815th Engineer explains community assistance project

    STRASBURG, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Anna Welchel 

    116th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacques Rutledge, who is the first squad leader in Detachment 1 of the 815th Engineer Company gives an interview for the Beaver Valley Horse Club Project, June 9, 2025. The Innovative Readiness Training mission provided Soldiers with hands-on experience while supporting infrastructure improvements for the local community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Anna Welchel)

