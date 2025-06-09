NDNG Engineer explains community assistance project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966851" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Pikarski who is the third platoon sergeant with the 815th Engineer Company and also an instructor with the 164th Regional Training Institute, explains the Beaver Valley Horse Club Project, June 9, 2025. The Innovative Readiness Training mission provided Soldiers with hands-on experience while supporting infrastructure improvements for the local community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Anna Welchel)