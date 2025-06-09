U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Pikarski who is the third platoon sergeant with the 815th Engineer Company and also an instructor with the 164th Regional Training Institute, explains the Beaver Valley Horse Club Project, June 9, 2025. The Innovative Readiness Training mission provided Soldiers with hands-on experience while supporting infrastructure improvements for the local community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Anna Welchel)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 15:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966851
|VIRIN:
|250609-Z-XK248-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111074566
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|STRASBURG, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NDNG Engineer explains community assistance project, by SGT Anna Welchel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
