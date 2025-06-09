Winn Soldiers prepare with EFMB Training

Soldiers from Winn ACH, DENTAC, 2nd ABCT, and the 14th Field Hospital are fully engaged in Expert Field Medical Badge prep—building medical readiness and sharpening critical skills to save lives and support the mission. This is how we prepare to fight and win in any environment.
|05.16.2025
|06.13.2025 14:38
|Package
|966838
|250516-O-TY372-9129
|DOD_111074418
|00:01:46
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
