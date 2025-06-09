Winn Soldiers prepare with EFMB Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from Winn ACH, DENTAC, 2nd ABCT, and the 14th Field Hospital are fully engaged in Expert Field Medical Badge prep—building medical readiness and sharpening critical skills to save lives and support the mission. This is how we prepare to fight and win in any environment.