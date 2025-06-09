Medical Maintenance Vital to Winn's Readiness Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At Winn Army Community Hospital, readiness isn’t just about boots on the ground—it’s about equipment that works when it’s needed most.

Meet the Medical Maintenance team: the Soldiers who keep our hospital mission-ready by servicing, inspecting, and repairing the vital medical gear our providers rely on every day. (They were so busy tightening bolts and running calibrations that this is the first moment we’ve managed to pull them away long enough to hit “publish.”)

Check out the reel to see how they support the warfighter—one tool, one device, one mission at a time.

Originally filmed in recognition of Healthcare Technology Management Week, this spotlight honors the behind-the-scenes professionals who keep our medical mission moving.