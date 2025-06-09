Medical Maintenance Vital to Winn's Readiness Mission

At Winn Army Community Hospital, readiness isn’t just about boots on the ground—it’s about equipment that works when it’s needed most.
Meet the Medical Maintenance team: the Soldiers who keep our hospital mission-ready by servicing, inspecting, and repairing the vital medical gear our providers rely on every day. (They were so busy tightening bolts and running calibrations that this is the first moment we’ve managed to pull them away long enough to hit “publish.”)
Check out the reel to see how they support the warfighter—one tool, one device, one mission at a time.
Originally filmed in recognition of Healthcare Technology Management Week, this spotlight honors the behind-the-scenes professionals who keep our medical mission moving.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 14:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966836
|VIRIN:
|250610-O-TY372-4057
|Filename:
|DOD_111074402
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
