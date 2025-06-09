Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Maintenance Vital to Winn's Readiness Mission

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    At Winn Army Community Hospital, readiness isn’t just about boots on the ground—it’s about equipment that works when it’s needed most.
    Meet the Medical Maintenance team: the Soldiers who keep our hospital mission-ready by servicing, inspecting, and repairing the vital medical gear our providers rely on every day. (They were so busy tightening bolts and running calibrations that this is the first moment we’ve managed to pull them away long enough to hit “publish.”)
    Check out the reel to see how they support the warfighter—one tool, one device, one mission at a time.
    Originally filmed in recognition of Healthcare Technology Management Week, this spotlight honors the behind-the-scenes professionals who keep our medical mission moving.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 14:38
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Maintenance Vital to Winn's Readiness Mission, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Winn Army Community Hospital

