The Winning Frontline Episode 9

This week on Winning Frontline, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson is joined by PVT Rocky, the 3rd Infantry Division’s official mascot, for a paws-on look at readiness. Follow along as Rocky tours the halls of Winn and meets the teams keeping our force and community mission-ready.