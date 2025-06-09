Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Winning Frontline Episode 9

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    This week on Winning Frontline, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson is joined by PVT Rocky, the 3rd Infantry Division’s official mascot, for a paws-on look at readiness. Follow along as Rocky tours the halls of Winn and meets the teams keeping our force and community mission-ready.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 14:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 966829
    VIRIN: 250530-O-TY372-8879
    Filename: DOD_111074280
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

