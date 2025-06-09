Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort Performs A Cataract Surgery

    ST. GEORGE'S, GRENADA

    06.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deven Fernandez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250611-N-DF135-1001
    ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (June 11, 2025) Surgeons aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) perform multiple cataract surgeries during Continuing Promise 2025, in St. George's, Grenada, June 11, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen exiting partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966828
    VIRIN: 250611-N-DF135-1001
    Filename: DOD_111074277
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: ST. GEORGE'S, GD

    US Navy
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25

