USNS Comfort Performs A Cataract Surgery

ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (June 11, 2025) Surgeons aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) perform multiple cataract surgeries during Continuing Promise 2025, in St. George's, Grenada, June 11, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen exiting partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
06.11.2025
06.13.2025
|B-Roll
|966828
|250611-N-DF135-1001
|DOD_111074277
|00:04:50
|ST. GEORGE'S, GD
|0
|0
