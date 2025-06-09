Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AER CEO Army 250th Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Kap Kim 

    Army Emergency Relief

    Army Emergency Relief CEO Tony Grinston delivers his message for the U.S. Army's 250th birthday on behalf of AER.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 14:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966827
    VIRIN: 250613-A-DS387-1001
    Filename: DOD_111074273
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AER CEO Army 250th Message, by Kap Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Emergency Relief, AER, Army 250th, Army Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download