The Winning Frontline Episode 7

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966826" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

At Winn Army Community Hospital, prevention is power when it comes to readiness. In this week’s episode of Winning Frontline: Stories of Military Medical Readiness, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson sits down with Annie Mompremier, Population Health Nurse at Hawks Troop Medical Clinic, to discuss the critical role of preventive screenings in sustaining a medically ready force—and how proactive care keeps Soldiers in the fight.