The Winning Frontline Episode 7

At Winn Army Community Hospital, prevention is power when it comes to readiness. In this week’s episode of Winning Frontline: Stories of Military Medical Readiness, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson sits down with Annie Mompremier, Population Health Nurse at Hawks Troop Medical Clinic, to discuss the critical role of preventive screenings in sustaining a medically ready force—and how proactive care keeps Soldiers in the fight.
|05.24.2025
|06.13.2025 14:17
|Series
|966826
|250524-O-TY372-2457
|DOD_111074268
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
