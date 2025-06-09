U.S. Army equipment is staged in Washington D.C. for 250th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army conducts final preparations, June 13, 2025, to take part in the upcoming parade commemorating the 250th birthday of the United States Army, June 14, 2025, in Washington D.C. During the day, the Army will present a full, interactive display on the National Mall, transitioning to a parade showcasing the history of the Army, flyovers, and a Golden Knights parachute demonstration at the White House Ellipse. The day will end with a concert and fireworks display. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rebeca Soria)