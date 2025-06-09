Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army equipment is staged in Washington D.C. for 250th Birthday

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Spc. Rebeca Soria 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    U.S. Army conducts final preparations, June 13, 2025, to take part in the upcoming parade commemorating the 250th birthday of the United States Army, June 14, 2025, in Washington D.C. During the day, the Army will present a full, interactive display on the National Mall, transitioning to a parade showcasing the history of the Army, flyovers, and a Golden Knights parachute demonstration at the White House Ellipse. The day will end with a concert and fireworks display. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rebeca Soria)

    #army250, Army Birthday Parade, Army 250th Birthday, 1st Cavalry Division

