U.S. Army conducts final preparations, June 13, 2025, to take part in the upcoming parade commemorating the 250th birthday of the United States Army, June 14, 2025, in Washington D.C. During the day, the Army will present a full, interactive display on the National Mall, transitioning to a parade showcasing the history of the Army, flyovers, and a Golden Knights parachute demonstration at the White House Ellipse. The day will end with a concert and fireworks display. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rebeca Soria)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 14:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966825
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-XI851-1087
|Filename:
|DOD_111074267
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army equipment is staged in Washington D.C. for 250th Birthday, by SPC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.