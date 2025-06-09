Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Winning Frontline Episode 10

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    At Winn Army Community Hospital, sustaining medical readiness means continually meeting the highest standards of care. In this week’s episode of Winning Frontline: Stories of Military Medical Readiness, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson is joined once again by LTC Samantha Bazann, Deputy Commander for Quality and Safety. This time, she discusses the importance of preparing for reaccreditation—and how that process ensures safe, reliable care for our force and community.

