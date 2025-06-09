At Winn Army Community Hospital, sustaining medical readiness means continually meeting the highest standards of care. In this week’s episode of Winning Frontline: Stories of Military Medical Readiness, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson is joined once again by LTC Samantha Bazann, Deputy Commander for Quality and Safety. This time, she discusses the importance of preparing for reaccreditation—and how that process ensures safe, reliable care for our force and community.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 14:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|966824
|VIRIN:
|250612-O-TY372-5706
|Filename:
|DOD_111074225
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Winning Frontline Episode 10, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
