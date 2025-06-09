The Winning Frontline Episode 10

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At Winn Army Community Hospital, sustaining medical readiness means continually meeting the highest standards of care. In this week’s episode of Winning Frontline: Stories of Military Medical Readiness, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson is joined once again by LTC Samantha Bazann, Deputy Commander for Quality and Safety. This time, she discusses the importance of preparing for reaccreditation—and how that process ensures safe, reliable care for our force and community.