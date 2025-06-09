At Winn Army Community Hospital, mental health is mission-critical. In this week’s episode of Winning Frontline: Stories of Military Medical Readiness, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson sits down with LTC Gina Wright, Chief of Winn Behavioral Health, to discuss the vital link between mental health and mental readiness—and how early support, access to care, and a culture of resilience directly strengthen the force and community.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 14:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|966817
|VIRIN:
|250523-O-TY372-7498
|Filename:
|DOD_111074198
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Winning Frontline Episode 6, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
