The Winning Frontline Episode 8

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966815" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

At Winn Army Community Hospital, leadership drives readiness from the front. In this week’s episode of Winning Frontline: Stories of Military Medical Readiness, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson sits down with CSM Mario Wible, Winn’s Command Sergeant Major, to discuss his leadership priorities and how building cohesive teams, enforcing standards, and investing in Soldier development directly impact medical readiness across the formation.