The Winning Frontline Episode 8

At Winn Army Community Hospital, leadership drives readiness from the front. In this week’s episode of Winning Frontline: Stories of Military Medical Readiness, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson sits down with CSM Mario Wible, Winn’s Command Sergeant Major, to discuss his leadership priorities and how building cohesive teams, enforcing standards, and investing in Soldier development directly impact medical readiness across the formation.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 14:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|966815
|VIRIN:
|250606-O-TY372-7806
|Filename:
|DOD_111074196
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
