Debris Removal in Focus: Before and After Hurricane Helene

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews continue Hurricane Helene recovery efforts where around 7.5 million cubic yards of debris have been removed from private property, waterways, and public rights of way since the storm made landfall in 2024 in western North Carolina, June 13, 2025. This mission helps restore safe access, protect the environment, and support long-term recovery for impacted communities (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).