Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Debris Removal in Focus: Before and After Hurricane Helene

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIMNEY ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews continue Hurricane Helene recovery efforts where around 7.5 million cubic yards of debris have been removed from private property, waterways, and public rights of way since the storm made landfall in 2024 in western North Carolina, June 13, 2025. This mission helps restore safe access, protect the environment, and support long-term recovery for impacted communities (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 13:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966812
    VIRIN: 250613-A-FB511-5181
    Filename: DOD_111074130
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: CHIMNEY ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Debris Removal in Focus: Before and After Hurricane Helene, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24
    Hurricane Helene response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download