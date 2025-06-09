U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews continue Hurricane Helene recovery efforts where around 7.5 million cubic yards of debris have been removed from private property, waterways, and public rights of way since the storm made landfall in 2024 in western North Carolina, June 13, 2025. This mission helps restore safe access, protect the environment, and support long-term recovery for impacted communities (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 13:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966812
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-FB511-5181
|Filename:
|DOD_111074130
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|CHIMNEY ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Debris Removal in Focus: Before and After Hurricane Helene, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.