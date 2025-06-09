Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Opening Ceremony In St. George's

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. GEORGE'S, GRENADA

    06.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deven Fernandez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250610-N-DF135-1002
    ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (June 10, 2025) The United States Fleet Forces Band and The Royal Grenada Police Force Military perform during the Continuing Promise 2025 opening ceremony in St. George's, Grenada, June 10, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen exiting partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 13:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966811
    VIRIN: 250610-N-DF135-1002
    Filename: DOD_111074090
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: ST. GEORGE'S, GD

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opening Ceremony In St. George's, by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    US Navy
    Continuing Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    Enduring Promise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download