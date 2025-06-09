Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mind Over Matter - 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, Confidence Course

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets assigned to 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, complete obstacles during the confidence course on Fort Knox, Ky., June 6, 2025. The confidence course is a series of obstacles meant to instill a sense of trust into Cadets. | Video by Teagan O'Meara, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 13:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966802
    VIRIN: 250606-A-RX991-2001
    Filename: DOD_111073861
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mind Over Matter - 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, Confidence Course, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROTC; AFT; Be All You Can Be; Cadet Summer Training; Advanced Camp; CST 2025

