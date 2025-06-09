Robert Irvine tours the Regional Office Building (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Robert Irvine, chef and television personality, tours the Regional Office Building housing over 4,500 Soldiers in Washington D.C., June 8th, 2025. He visited to meet with personnel and learn more about the support operations for the 250th Army Birthday Parade. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)