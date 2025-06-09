Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Robert Irvine tours the Regional Office Building (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    Robert Irvine, chef and television personality, tours the Regional Office Building housing over 4,500 Soldiers in Washington D.C., June 8th, 2025. He visited to meet with personnel and learn more about the support operations for the 250th Army Birthday Parade. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 13:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966798
    VIRIN: 250612-A-TX409-1001
    Filename: DOD_111073830
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robert Irvine tours the Regional Office Building (B-Roll), by SSG Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chef Irvine
    #army250
    Army 250th Birthday
    Army Birthday Parade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download