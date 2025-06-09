Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Leonard Wood Army Birthday Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Tiffany Wood 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Fort Leonard Wood concluded its 250-mile Army birthday relay this morning with a 3-mile division-style run. More than 6,000 service members participated in the run in celebration of the Army's 250th birthday.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966779
    VIRIN: 250613-A-A4605-1001
    Filename: DOD_111073253
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Leonard Wood Army Birthday Run, by Tiffany Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army's birthday
    ARMY250
    Army's 250th birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download