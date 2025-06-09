Fort Leonard Wood concluded its 250-mile Army birthday relay this morning with a 3-mile division-style run. More than 6,000 service members participated in the run in celebration of the Army's 250th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 11:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966779
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-A4605-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111073253
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leonard Wood Army Birthday Run, by Tiffany Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.